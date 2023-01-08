Left Menu

Police had a tough time controlling hundreds of enthusiastic supporters of new ministers when they tried to forcibly enter the already-packed Darbar hall of Raj Bhawan here during the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday morning and even damaged two glass doors.Four weeks after he took charge, Himchal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expanded his cabinet on Sunday with the induction of seven ministers, including Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the new ministers at the Raj Bhawan.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-01-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 16:44 IST
Chaos during oath-taking ceremony in Himachal as hundreds of supporters of new ministers try to enter Raj Bhawan
Police had a tough time controlling hundreds of enthusiastic supporters of new ministers when they tried to forcibly enter the already-packed Darbar hall of Raj Bhawan here during the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday morning and even damaged two glass doors.

Four weeks after he took charge, Himchal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expanded his cabinet on Sunday with the induction of seven ministers, including Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the new ministers at the Raj Bhawan. Congress workers and supporters danced to traditional music outside the Bhawan. All roads to the governor's official residence were choked with vehicles and pedestrians.

The police struggled to control the surging crowds and many people forced their way into the main hall. Glass panes of two doors were broken as the people tried to enter the Durbar Hall during the swearing-in ceremony. The residents of Shimla were jubilant as three ministers are from the district. A large number of supporters, raising slogans, followed the newly inducted ministers to the State Secretariat. With the induction of seven members, the strength of the cabinet rose to nine. Chief Minister Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were sworn in on December 11 and the expansion was undertaken after 28 days.

