'Kharcha Express to pamper its leaders...' BJP leader attacks Cong govt in Himachal over diesel VAT hike

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the state government over its decision to raise the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel, alleging that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu administration has started a "Kharcha Express" by "burdening" the common man. This comes after the Himachal Pradesh government announced on Sunday that value-added tax (VAT) on diesel would be raised by Rs 7.40 per litre.

"Congress has started a "Kharcha Express" to pamper its leaders' by burdening the general public," the former minister said. The BJP leader also took a swipe at the cabinet expansion of the Sukhu government which took place earlier today, and said that the government appointed six MLAs as Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) before the expansion.

"Before the cabinet expansion on Sunday, the government appointed six MLAs as Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS). Before that, the government enhanced VAT on Diesel to make it costlier for common people," he said. "Himachal Pradesh government has increased the VAT on diesel by Rs 3.01, earlier the VAT on diesel used to be Rs.4.40, which has now been increased by the state government to Rs 7.40," Bhardwaj added.

The former Minister said that the increase in the price of diesel is likely to increase the freight charges in the state and its burden on the farmers is also going to increase. "Diesel is now going to cost Rs 86 per liter in Himachal. It seems that the government has adopted the model of raising money by burdening people to run its Kharcha Express," he said.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expanded his Cabinet and inducted seven new ministers. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers took place at the Raj Bhavan in Shimla. Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Virbhadra Singh, had also taken the oath today. (ANI)

