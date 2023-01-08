Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Union minister Thakur asks young diaspora to innovate, invest in India

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday appealed to the young Indian diaspora to innovate, invest and initiate their ideas in India which he said has emerged as the third largest start-up nation.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) as part of the three-day PBD convention, the minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs said India became the fifth largest economy in the world in 2022 by overtaking those who ruled the country for 200 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the PBD convention on Monday.

“Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally,” the prime minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Australia's Member of Parliament Zaneta Mascarenhas was the guest of honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Thakur urged the young Indian diaspora to ''innovate, invest and initiate ideas in India''.

“This past year India attained the status of the world's fifth-largest economy. We overtook those who ruled us for 200 years, to become the fifth largest economy,” he said.

In the last eight years, India became the third largest nation with start-ups, he said.

“The youths made India the third largest start-up nation. More than 80,000 start-ups exist in India. When the world was fighting against COVID-19, Indian youths were working to give the status of the unicorn to their start-ups,” he said. Thakur said ''India is one-sixth of humanity'', which means one in every six persons in the world is an Indian.

“Youth forms 60 per cent of our population. You would be surprised to know that the median age of the Indian diaspora in many countries is less than that of other foreign-born and immigration populations there,” he said. He said that some of the brightest minds of Indian origin have played a strategic role, especially in the success of tech powerhouses across the globe with their unparalleled innovations and infinite talents.

In her address, Zaneta Mascarenhas said the Indian community in Australia is the fastest-growing diaspora. She said both countries have shared interests, challenges, perspectives and a strong belief in democracy.

“Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese is looking forward to visiting India this year,” she said. Recalling her association with her extended family in India, Mascarenhas said India is the most successful nation which practices ancient religions while embracing new technologies. CM Chouhan said NRI youths have proved their mettle in the field of technology through their talent. “In many places, such a situation has developed that if there were no Indians, the work would come to a standstill,” he said. Chouhan said Madhya Pradesh is continuously moving forward with a growth rate of 19.76 per cent. “We are going to introduce a youth policy very soon. Global Skill Park is being established for the development of entrepreneurship along with education”, he said.

Chouhan said more than 1500 start-ups have started in Indore only. Inviting the overseas Indian youth to Madhya Pradesh for implementing their innovation, Chouhan said the state government will extend all possible cooperation.

The PBD is being held in the physical mode for the first time since 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The 2021 PBD convention was held virtually.

The theme of the 17th edition of the convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'.

More than 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 countries have registered for the convention, officials said.

On Monday, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest and the Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the special guest of honour at the PBD convention to be inaugurated by PM Modi.

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023 and preside over the valedictory session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)