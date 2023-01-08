Left Menu

Family system, ideals can be India's gift to the world, says RSS leader Hosabale

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday said the world is working to protect family values and India can give a family system to the world as a gift.He was addressing a gathering here at the inauguration of the office building of Vishvamanglya Sabha, an outfit inspired by the RSS.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-01-2023 18:02 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday said the world is working to protect family values and India can give a family system to the world as a gift.

He was addressing a gathering here at the inauguration of the office building of 'Vishvamanglya Sabha', an outfit inspired by the RSS. Appreciating the work of 'Vishwamanglya Sabha', especially its women functionaries, Hosabale said Indian culture has always been working towards people's welfare (lok kalyan) and world welfare through 'dharma' (righteousness).

''Every society, including the United Nations, is thinking about protecting motherhood. Many political parties across the world are promising to protect family values in their manifestos. India can give a family system to the world as a gift,'' he said.

''If we want to give family system to the world, we need to be in an ideal position so that the world accepts our example. People must create awareness in society about this aspect and create such ideal families,'' Hosabale added.

He also said India had gifted International Yoga Day to the world as well as Ayurveda and Sanskrit, while care and preservation of the environment is something that the country has always practised.

There is also a need for a campaign to protect our culture and 'dharm', Hosabale said.

