Implement innovative ideas in Madhya Pradesh: CM tells NRI youths

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday appealed to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) youths to implement their innovative ideas in the state and assured all possible cooperation. Speaking at the inaugural function of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) as part of the three-day PBD convention, Chouhan said more than 1,500 start-ups have started in Indore alone.

"If you (NRIs) have any innovation which you are willing to implement, then remember 'Mama' (maternal uncle as Chouhan is popularly called). The Madhya Pradesh government will always be ready to extend all possible cooperation,'' he said. Chouhan said Madhya Pradesh is moving forward with a growth rate of 19.76 per cent. ''We are going to introduce a Youth Policy very soon. Global Skill Park is being established for the development of entrepreneurship along with education,'' he said.

Chouhan said NRI youths have proved their mettle in the field of technology through their talent and in many places, such a situation has developed that if there were no Indians, the work would come to a standstill. He said India has carved a special place in the world in the fields of cleanliness and other areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and listed various schemes including 'Make in India', 'Digital India', and 'Skill India'. ''A self-reliant India is being made,'' he added. ''The leadership in the technology-oriented organisations like Google, MasterCard, Microsoft, Adobe etc is in the hands of Indians. It is a matter of pride that the people like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Indra Nooyi to name a few have created a new history of success. ''Indian youth have proved their mettle in the world through technology and innovation,'' the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

Chouhan also urged the participants of the PBD convention to relish the street food of Indore. ''I am 'Mama' (maternal uncle) to all of you (delegates) like to others from Madhya Pradesh,'' he said.

Chouhan said local people here were fighting over why guests should be lodged in hotels as they are willing to host them in their homes. He later inaugurated the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion and Exhibition at the Brilliant Convention Center, the venue of the PBD convention. Australia's Member of Parliament Zaneta Mascarenhas was the guest of honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Sunday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present.

The PBD is being held in the physical mode for the first time since 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic started. The 2021 convention was held virtually.

The theme of the 17th edition of the convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'.

More than 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 countries have registered for the convention, officials said.

On Monday, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest and the Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the special guest of honour at the PBD convention to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023 and preside over the valedictory session.

