J-K village attack: AAP leader demands judicial probe to fix responsibility for 'security lapses'

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former minister Harsh Dev Singh on Sunday demanded a judicial probe into a recent terrorist attack in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to fix responsibility for alleged security lapses.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ''completely failed'' on the security front, he charged.

Seven people were killed and 14 injured after terrorists opened fire on three houses in Rajouri's Dhangri village on January 1.

A judicial probe into the Dhangri attack is a must to fix responsibility for ''security lapses'', Singh, who is also the chairman of the AAP's state coordination committee, said in a party statement.

He said the administration has ''completely failed'' to deal with the security situation.

''The Lt Governor-led administration is only confined to (giving) fake slogans and the Dhangri massacre is an example of its failure on the security front,'' the AAP leader said.

Singh said the Union Home Ministry should immediately intervene and concrete steps should be taken to ensure the safety of civilians.

Accusing the BJP of trying to communalise the situation in the aftermath of the Dhangri attack, he appealed to the people to remain united and give a solid reply to the forces that are trying to create a situation of unrest in society.

Singh expressed concern over security forces not being able to make a breakthrough despite a massive search operation being underway to track down the perpetrators of the Dhangri attack.

The AAP leader called for immediate assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said, ''This demand is not only based on democratic aspects but also on security aspects as the present administration has failed to address the security concerns of people.'' A massive search operation is underway in different parts of Rajouri to track down the terrorists involved in the Dhangri attack.

A senior officer said the Army is maintaining high alert based on intelligence inputs of likely infiltration attempts from across the border.

