TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha hails Bharat Jodo Yatra, calls Rahul Gandhi a 'serious leader'

Member of parliament from Trinamool Congress (TMC) Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday "praised" Bharat Jodo Yatra and said it's a historic and revolutionary Yatra. While speaking to ANI, Shatrughan Sinha, Lok Sabha MP from Asansol said, "Rahul Gandhi has emerged as a youth icon. His image has totally changed now unlike before. Some people try to destroy Rahul Gandhi's image but he has emerged as a very serious leader of the country".

Sinha further said, "Rahul Gandhi has the ability to become Prime Minister. People from his family have served the nation as Prime Minister, and contributed towards the country's growth". He also said, "On the basis of numbers, Mamata Banerjee will emerge as a game changer in 2024. Mamata Banerjee is an iron lady, no one can take her lightly now".

Sinha compared Bharat Jodo Yatra with LK Advani's Rath Yatra and former prime minister Chandrashekhar's Yatra. Sinha also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.

"BJP always asks what congress did in 70 years, then who gave institutions like IIT and IIM to the country." On the question of the impact of Bharat Jodo yatra on the 2024 general elections, he said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra will definitely have an impact in the elections."

"The people of India will decide who will be the Prime Minister. People from different political parties will come together," Sinha said to a question on the opposition unity. "It is a revolutionary Yatra by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party," Sinha said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saw people gathered in large numbers, walking with enthusiasm as the yatra resumed from the Dodwa-Taraori crossing on Sunday morning. On the 114th day of the yatra, party leaders Selja Kumari and Deepender Singh Hooda joined Rahul Gandhi.

The yatra will stop for a night halt at Pratapgarh GT Road in Kurukshetra. The supporters seemed very excited and enthusiastic despite the cold wave conditions and dense fog witnessed all over North India, including Haryana.

Supporters carrying posters for the yatra could also be spotted along with a drum procession. (ANI)

