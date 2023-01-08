Left Menu

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh congratulates newly inducted cabinet ministers

Those who were administered cabinet rank oath were Dhani Ram Shandil from the Solan Assembly constituency, Chander Kumar from the Jawali Assembly segment of district Kangra, Harshvardhan Chauhan from Shillai AC of Sirmaur district, Jagat Singh Negi from the tribal Assembly constituency of Kinnaur, Rohit Thakur from Jubbal-Kotkhai AC, Anirudh Singh from Kasumpati Assembly segment and Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla rural Assembly segment.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 22:55 IST
Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh congratulates newly inducted cabinet ministers
Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh (File Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 8: President of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) Pratibha Singh on Sunday congratulated all the newly inducted cabinet ministers in the government of Himachal Pradesh. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on becoming cabinet ministers in the Himachal Pradesh government. @INCIndia," Himachal Congress tweeted.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh was seen as a strong contender for the post of Chief Minister following the party's victory in the state. Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted Cabinet Ministers in a graceful ceremony held at Raj Bhawan in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Those who were administered cabinet rank oath were Dhani Ram Shandil from the Solan Assembly constituency, Chander Kumar from the Jawali Assembly segment of district Kangra, Harshvardhan Chauhan from Shillai AC of Sirmaur district, Jagat Singh Negi from the tribal Assembly constituency of Kinnaur, Rohit Thakur from Jubbal-Kotkhai AC, Anirudh Singh from Kasumpati Assembly segment and Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla rural Assembly segment. Three ministers were inducted from district Shimla while one each from Kangra, Solan, Sirmaur and Kinnaur.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri, Speaker Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, HPCC President, Pratibha Singh, Co-in charge Himachal congress, Tajinder Singh Bittu, Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, MLAs and senior Civil and Police officers and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

