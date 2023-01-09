U.S. condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 03:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 02:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.
"President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil's democratic institutions is unwavering. Brazil's democracy will not be shaken by violence," Sullivan said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From Joe Biden to Pope Francis, world leaders wished people 'Merry Christmas'
PM Modi, Congress Chief extend Christmas Greetings to Nation
Walk for an India where no one lives in fear, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra
If Nepali Congress remains adamant for PM position, we will walk out: Nepal's Maoist Centre Gen Sec
Biden, first lady thank service members in Christmas calls