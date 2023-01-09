U.S. condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil

The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

"President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil's democratic institutions is unwavering. Brazil's democracy will not be shaken by violence," Sullivan said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)