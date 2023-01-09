Left Menu

Bihar CM inspects quality of education at a Madrasa on fourth day of Samadhan Yatra

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached the Siwan district on the fourth day of the Samadhan Yatra on Sunday to review the developments and implementation of government schemes at a Madrasa.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 03:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 03:33 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking to reporters said, "I came here to inspect the quality of education. We have suggested to the officials of the Madrasa for extending and establishing a hostel along with it." During the inspection, he said that he had deliberately started this journey because he had to see the reality of the state at present. Whether the government schemes are being implemented or not.

The CM said that he has also suggested that comprehensive education including curriculum activities should also be included in Madrasa for children. "Renovation of Madrasas is also mainly in this. I was very happy to see that apart from studies, information about science, computer and other subjects is being given here to the children. Now these people want that the Madrasa should be expanded, so they will do it," he said.

Nitish Kumar began Samadhan Yatra on January 5 to review the implementation of government schemes and hold meetings with officials. Kumar began the yatra from West Champaran's Bettiah and is expected to conclude on January 29 while covering various state districts. A detailed schedule of the yatra has been published by the Cabinet Secretariat Department of Bihar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

