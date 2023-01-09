U.S. President Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday condemned the actions of supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro who invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.
Biden said in a tweet he condemned "the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined."
Biden said looked forward to continuing to work with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
