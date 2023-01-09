Left Menu

Brazil's top court removes Brasilia governor over pro-Bolsonaro riots

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 09:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 09:35 IST
  • Brazil

Brazil Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes decided late on Sunday to remove Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha for 90 days alleging security flaws that allowed the invasion of government buildings by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Moraes also ruled that camps outside military bases set up by coup-mongering Bolsonaro supporters should be lifted within 24 hours and that roads and buildings should be unblocked.

Moraes further ordered social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to block accounts of users spreading anti-democratic propaganda.

