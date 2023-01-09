Left Menu

TN Assembly session begins, Guv addresses House amid din

Amid slogan shouting by MLAs belonging to allies of the ruling DMK against him, Governor RN Ravi made his customary address, marking the commencement of the years first session, to the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday.As soon as Ravi began his address in Tamil, greeting members on the New Year and the harvest festival Pongal, legislators raised slogans including Tamil Nadu Vazhgave Long live Tamil Nadu and Engal Nadu Tamil Nadu Our land is Tamil Nadu.

Amid slogan shouting by MLAs belonging to allies of the ruling DMK against him, Governor RN Ravi made his customary address, marking the commencement of the year's first session, to the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday.

As soon as Ravi began his address in Tamil, greeting members on the New Year and the harvest festival 'Pongal,' legislators raised slogans including 'Tamil Nadu Vazhgave' (Long live Tamil Nadu) and 'Engal Nadu Tamil Nadu' (Our land is Tamil Nadu). After a while the slogan shouting ceased. The Congress, CPI and CPI(M) are among the allies of the ruling party.

