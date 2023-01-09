Left Menu

PM Modi arrives in Indore to participate in 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-01-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 12:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city to take part in the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Modi on his arrival at the airport.

President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the special guest of honour for the event, and President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the chief guest, were present at the convention venue. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also among those present at the convention venue.

The theme of the PBD convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal', officials earlier said.

More than 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries have registered for the event, which is being organised in physical mode for the first time since 2019.

The 16th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention was held in virtual mode in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

