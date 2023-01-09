Germany's Scholz: pro-Bolsonaro riots an attack on democracy
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-01-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 13:17 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday condemned the storming of key government buildings in Brazil by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, saying the coordinated invasion represented an attack on democracy and cannot be tolerated.
"The violent attacks on democratic institutions are an attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated," said Scholz in a tweet, adding that Germany stood behind Brazil's current president, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.
