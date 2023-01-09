UK PM Rishi Sunak condemns post-election unrest in Brazil
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-01-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 13:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he condemned any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the people of Brazil, after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro ransacked government buildings.
Sunak said on Twitter that Brazil's new leader President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his government "has the United Kingdom's full support".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Luiz Inacio
- Rishi Sunak
- Brazil
- British
- Jair Bolsonaro
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
Twitter in 2022: 5 essential reads about the consequences of Elon Musk’s takeover of the microblogging platform
From IT rule tweaks to Thanos' snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in #2022
Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com
Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands