UK PM Rishi Sunak condemns post-election unrest in Brazil

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he condemned any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the people of Brazil, after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro ransacked government buildings.

Sunak said on Twitter that Brazil's new leader President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his government "has the United Kingdom's full support".

