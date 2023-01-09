Left Menu

Book on me is to humiliate me ahead of elections, "totally defamatory", BJP behind it: Siddaramaiah

According to the poster, the event will be presided over by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who will also be releasing the book.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 13:52 IST
Book on me is to humiliate me ahead of elections, "totally defamatory", BJP behind it: Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the book about him titled ''Siddu Nijakanasugalu'' is with an intention to humiliate him ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka and termed it ''totally defamatory''.

The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said he is contemplating a legal action against it.

According to sources, the book contains writings on the alleged misrule during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and his ''appeasement politics''. It also reportedly highlights certain controversial and communally sensitive issues and incidents linked to the former Chief Minister's tenure. ''I don't know, everything is yellow for those with a jaundiced eye. Who wore the dress like Tipu (18th century ruler of erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom Tipu Sultan) and held a sword in their hand, it was Yediyurappa and Shobha Karandlaje. Who wrote the foreword for Sheikh Ali's book on Tipu, isn't it duality?'' Siddaramaiah asked, alleging BJP role behind the book.

''Purposely to humiliate me ahead of the elections, they are bringing out a book. It is totally defamatory. I will see what is to be done legally,'' he added.

The posters about the book launch event slated later on Monday show copies of books which have a picture of Siddaramaiah wearing an attire resembling Tipu Sultan and holding a sword, on its cover.

According to the poster, the event will be presided over by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who will also be releasing the book. BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy is the chief guest at the event, which will be attended by writer Rohith Chakrathirtha, who had headed the textbooks review committee, journalist Santosh Thammaiah, Vrushanka Bhat, Editor of Vikrama Samvada and Rakesh Shetty, a writer and social worker, as per the poster.

Tweeting about the event and asking people to join, Ashwath Narayan said, ''I appreciate the effort to find answers to many questions along with revealing many sensitive issues through the book ''Siddu Nijakanasugalu''. I am going to participate in the public launch of this book.'' Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's legal cell has approached the police with a petition to cancel permission for the event if given, and not to allow organisers to go ahead with it keeping in mind the ''law and order situation''.

The picture of Siddaramaiah has been distorted with a conspiracy to disturb harmony and law and order, the petition alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

