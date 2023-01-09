Pope says wars like that in Ukraine are 'crime against God and humanity'
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 14:57 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis on Monday said wars such as that in Ukraine where civilian areas are subjected to what he called indiscriminate destruction are "a crime against God and humanity".
Francis made his remarks in his yearly speech to diplomats accredited to the Vatican, an overview of the world situation which has come to be known informally as his "state of the world" address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Francis
- Ukraine
- Pope Francis
- Vatican
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From Joe Biden to Pope Francis, world leaders wished people 'Merry Christmas'
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more
World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message
Pope Francis appeals to call off "senseless war" in Ukraine during Christmas message
Former pope Benedict is 'very sick', Pope Francis says