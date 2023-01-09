Pope says wars like that in Ukraine are 'crime against God and humanity'

Pope Francis on Monday said wars such as that in Ukraine where civilian areas are subjected to what he called indiscriminate destruction are "a crime against God and humanity".

Francis made his remarks in his yearly speech to diplomats accredited to the Vatican, an overview of the world situation which has come to be known informally as his "state of the world" address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)