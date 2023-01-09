Left Menu

AAP 'most corrupt' party in country: BJP on Punjab govt changes

This is the state of affairs in a party which had come to power in Punjab on the promise of ending corruption, he said.The criteria to become a minister in an AAP government is how much money he can collect.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 15:07 IST
AAP 'most corrupt' party in country: BJP on Punjab govt changes
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal over the induction of Balbir Singh as a minister in the Punjab government, saying the party has become the ''most corrupt'' in the country.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told a press conference here that the AAP used to speak about changing politics and claimed that it will not allow anyone with criminal antecedents in its government. It has, however, made somebody convicted in a case of assault a minister, he said.

Singh, he noted, has been convicted in a case of assault on a woman. The case was filed by his sister-in-law and he is currently on bail.

He was sworn in following the resignation of Fauja Singh Sarari, who had been at the centre of a row for months after an audio leak, linked to corruption, purportedly featuring him appeared. Officially, he cited personal reasons to quit.

Sirsa noted that Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was earlier sacked on corruption charges. This is the state of affairs in a party which had come to power in Punjab on the promise of ending corruption, he said.

''The criteria to become a minister in an AAP government is how much money he can collect. While the party made some of them resign but it has not changed its criteria. Kejriwal is the uncrowned king of Punjab and is running the state via remote control. He has become so greedy to collect money. The ministers in the Delhi government are also doing it,'' the BJP leader alleged.

''The AAP has become the most corrupt party in the country,'' he charged. Delhi government ministers, including Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, are also accused of corruption, he said, adding that some others had to resign earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023