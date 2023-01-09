AAP 'most corrupt' party in country: BJP on Punjab govt changes

The BJP on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal over the induction of Balbir Singh as a minister in the Punjab government, saying the party has become the ''most corrupt'' in the country.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told a press conference here that the AAP used to speak about changing politics and claimed that it will not allow anyone with criminal antecedents in its government. It has, however, made somebody convicted in a case of assault a minister, he said.

Singh, he noted, has been convicted in a case of assault on a woman. The case was filed by his sister-in-law and he is currently on bail.

He was sworn in following the resignation of Fauja Singh Sarari, who had been at the centre of a row for months after an audio leak, linked to corruption, purportedly featuring him appeared. Officially, he cited personal reasons to quit.

Sirsa noted that Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was earlier sacked on corruption charges. This is the state of affairs in a party which had come to power in Punjab on the promise of ending corruption, he said.

''The criteria to become a minister in an AAP government is how much money he can collect. While the party made some of them resign but it has not changed its criteria. Kejriwal is the uncrowned king of Punjab and is running the state via remote control. He has become so greedy to collect money. The ministers in the Delhi government are also doing it,'' the BJP leader alleged.

''The AAP has become the most corrupt party in the country,'' he charged. Delhi government ministers, including Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, are also accused of corruption, he said, adding that some others had to resign earlier.

