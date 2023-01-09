Left Menu

Huge BJP protest near Arvind Kejriwal's residence over MCD ruckus

The Delhi BJP on Monday staged a massive protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence over the ruckus created by AAP councilors during a meeting last week of municipal corporation House.Led by their working president Virendra Sachdeva, a large number of Delhi BJP leaders and workers raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party and its convener Kejriwal.Police stopped them while they were heading to the chief ministers residence from the Chandgiram Akhara, not far from Kejriwals official house.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 15:10 IST
Huge BJP protest near Arvind Kejriwal's residence over MCD ruckus
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP on Monday staged a massive protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence over the ''ruckus created by AAP councilors'' during a meeting last week of municipal corporation House.

Led by their working president Virendra Sachdeva, a large number of Delhi BJP leaders and workers raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party and its convener Kejriwal.

Police stopped them while they were heading to the chief minister's residence from the Chandgiram Akhara, not far from Kejriwal's official house. ''What happened in the MCD House on January 6 was extremely shameful. The AAP councilors attacked BJP councilors including women. We are prepared to retaliate to the hooliganism of the AAP,'' Sachdeva said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the AAP councilors by creating ruckus in the House of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and preventing the oath-taking of aldermen disrespected the Constitution.

The AAP councilors in the MCD House meeting on Friday opposed oath being administered to the 10 aldermen appointed by the LG. The BJP councilors retaliated with two sides scuffling and pushing one another amid a chaotic situation.

The House meeting was adjourned without election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor as well as members of the standing committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023