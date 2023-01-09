Kremlin backs Brazil's Lula, condemns rioters
09-01-2023
Russia said on Monday it backed Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and condemned the actions of rioters who ransacked government buildings.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow condemned "in the strongest terms" the actions of those who instigated the disorder.
