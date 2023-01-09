Success of 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' has paved way for Cong's exit from Rajasthan: BJP's Arun Singh

BJP Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh on Monday said the success of the party's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' has paved the way for the exit of the Congress government from the state.

There is huge resentment among the people of Rajasthan due to the rising crimes against women, atrocities against Dalits, power shortage in rural areas and recruitment exam paper leaks.

The BJP launched the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' with an eye on the assembly elections next year and to corner the Congress government on its fourth anniversary.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government completed four years in office on December 17.

''The Jan Aakrosh Yatra has received tremendous support from the people of the state,'' Singh said at a press conference.

The yatra has paved the way for the exit of the Congress government from the state, he said.

He claimed the youth are the most upset with the Congress and in the mood to oust it so that it does not return to power in the state for the next 20 years.

Singh said if the state assembly elections are held today, the BJP will form the government with a three-fourth majority.

During the yatra, the BJP received numerous complaints from people which will be presented before the chief minister in the coming days. If these complaints are not addressed, the BJP will hold a massive protest, he said.

He, however, said that there is little hope that these complaints will be resolved as the state government has given good postings to corrupt officials and sidelined the honest ones.

As part of the BJP's mass outreach programme, specially designed ''raths'' travelled to different assembly constituencies.

