Left Menu

Czech presidential candidate Babis cleared in fraud case

The prosecution had sought a suspended jail term and a fine, accusing Babis of hiding his ownership of one firm 15 years ago to illegally tap 2 million euros ($2.1 million) of European Union funds to build a leisure and conference centre near the capital Prague. Prague Municipal Court judge Jan Sott said it had not been proven that what Babis and one of his managers did was a crime.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 16:10 IST
Czech presidential candidate Babis cleared in fraud case
Andrej Babis Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

A Czech court on Monday acquitted former prime minister Andrej Babis of alleged fraud in securing EU subsidies, improving the billionaire's prospects in a presidential election this week in which he is among the favourites. The prosecution had sought a suspended jail term and a fine, accusing Babis of hiding his ownership of one firm 15 years ago to illegally tap 2 million euros ($2.1 million) of European Union funds to build a leisure and conference centre near the capital Prague.

Prague Municipal Court judge Jan Sott said it had not been proven that what Babis and one of his managers did was a crime. The state attorney can appeal the decision. Babis, who denied any wrongdoing, welcomed the verdict.

"INNOCENT! I am very happy that we have independent justice and the court confirmed what I had stated since the beginning. That I am innocent and did nothing illegal," he wrote on Twitter. Babis, 68, built the Agrofert Group business empire with interests in farming, chemicals, food processing and media. He placed his business interests into a trust in 2017 amid accusations of conflicts of interest with his government roles.

His businesses receive millions of euros in EU subsidies every year under the bloc's agricultural policy in addition to subsidies for investment projects. Babis was finance minister in 2014-2017 and prime minister in 2017-2021. A centre-right coalition unseated him in 2021 despite his centrist ANO party winning more seats in parliament than any of its rivals.

THREE-WAY RACE Babis is in a race with independent rivals Petr Pavel and Danuse Nerudova for the presidency, opinion polls have shown.

No candidate is expected to win outright in the first round, which takes place on Friday and Saturday, meaning a run-off round between the two top candidates would follow on Jan 27-28. Polls have projected Babis losing in the second round to either of the other two leading candidates.

Czech presidents do not wield much daily executive power, which lies with the government of the NATO and EU member. But they help shape public opinion, represent the country abroad and appoint prime ministers, central bank board members and constitutional court judges.

Babis also faces a French investigation over a financial fraud allegedly involving his purchase of property in France, according to French media. He has denied wrongdoing in that case as well. ($1 = 0.9353 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023