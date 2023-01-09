All India Presiding Officers' Conference to discuss harmonious relationship between legislature, judiciary

The 83rd All India Presiding Officers' Conference will be held in Jaipur from Wednesday and discuss various issues, including the need to maintain a harmonious relationship between the legislature and the judiciary in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

The matter will be discussed amid a debate on the collegium system of appointing Supreme Court and high court judges.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will address the inaugural session of the two-day conference, his office said on Monday.

This is the fourth time that the conference is being organised in Jaipur.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) is the apex body of the legislatures in India that completed its hundred years in 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the inaugural session of the 82nd AIPOC in 2021 in Shimla. The first conference was also held in Shimla in 1921.

According to a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat, the 83rd session will focus on themes of contemporary relevance in its day-long discussions.

The themes include leadership of India in G-20 as the mother of democracy, the need to make Parliament and legislature more effective, accountable and productive, integration of state legislatures with digital Parliament and the need to maintain a harmonious relationship between the legislature and the judiciary in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

Seeking to overturn the collegium system of appointing judges to the higher judiciary, the government had brought in the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act and a Constitution Amendment Act in 2015. The two laws were struck down by the Supreme Court, thus reviving the collegium system.

As part of the conference, a book exhibition will be.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajastan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, besides presiding officers of legislative bodies from across the country, will attend the event.

Along with this conference, the 59th conference of secretaries of state assemblies will also be held on January 10 at a hotel in Jaipur.

