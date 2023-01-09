Left Menu

PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi on Jan 12: K'taka CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:12 IST
PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi on Jan 12: K'taka CM
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival at Hubballi in Karnataka on January 12, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

The Prime Minister is also likely to visit Karnataka on January 19 to dedicate the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal (NLBC) modernisation project, he added.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Hubballi directly to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on January 12, which will be organised at the Hubballi Railways Ground,'' Bommai said.

He added that youth from 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate in the seven-day event, which the Prime Minister will address.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister might come to the state again on January 19.

''Most probably, he will come to Narayanpur on January 19 to dedicate the NLBC to the nation. The complete modernisation of the NLBC has been undertaken using state and Central grants,'' Bommai said.

According to him, the NLBC has the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)-based automation system at a mega scale.

If Modi's January 19 programme is confirmed, there are plans to hold an event with the Banjara community, he added.

''These (events on January 19) are all subject to confirmation,'' Bommai said.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023