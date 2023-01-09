Left Menu

Pregnant woman, husband injured after boy pours paint thinner into bonfire; DCW alleges in-laws' role

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:07 IST
A pregnant woman and her husband sitting by a bonfire sustained burns from its flames after a boy poured paint thinner into it in outer Delhi's Bawana, police said on Monday.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, however, alleged that the woman was set ablaze by her in-laws and husband.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday night when Khusboo, who is seven months pregnant, her husband Veer Pratap and a boy were sitting by a bonfire to keep themselves warm in the cold.

The fire was dying down and the boy poured paint thinner into it, causing it to suddenly spread. Khusboo sustained ''superficial'' burns on her face and limbs, while her husband sustained burns on his legs and left hand, the police said.

Both of them are undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

Khusboo's statement has been recorded in which she has stated that it was an accident, a senior police officer said.

Contrary to statements of Khusboo, her brother Sandeep has alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws and was set ablaze by them, he said. Khusboo had married Veer Pratap in August last year. Since less than seven years have passed since the marriage and her brother has also levelled allegations of harassment by her in-laws, the matter was brought to the notice of Narela's sub-divisional magistrate and her statement was recovered before the magistrate, he added. The official copy of the victim's statement recorded before the magistrate are yet to be received and legal action will be taken based on it, police said. Maliwal, however, said the woman's husband and in-laws set her ablaze after pouring petrol on her.

''In Bawana, the husband and in-laws of a seven months pregnant woman set her ablaze after pouring petrol on her. The woman sustained severe burn injuries and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

''We have issued a notice to Delhi Police. We are also providing all possible help to the victim. Crimes are increasing in Delhi,'' Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

