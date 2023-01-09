Left Menu

AAP, BJP stage demonstrations on aldermen row

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:09 IST
AAP, BJP stage demonstrations on aldermen row
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP and BJP continued to hit the streets over the issue of oath to aldermen in the MCD House last week, and the ensuing row, with both parties staging demonstrations against each other on Monday. The Delhi BJP staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines over an alleged attack on BJP councillors by their AAP counterparts in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meeting last Friday.

The Aam Aadmi Party had on Saturday staged a protest outside LG VK Saxena's house over the appointment of aldermen by him, accusing him of helping BJP gain control over the standing committee and zonal committees of the MCD.

As he led the protesters near Kejriwal's house, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said, ''What happened in the MCD House on January 6 was extremely shameful. The AAP councillors attacked BJP councillors including women. We are prepared to retaliate to the hooliganism of the AAP.'' He said the party will not relent until Kejriwal apologises over the ''hooliganism'' of his councillors.

Police on Monday detained several leaders including Sachdeva, MP Parvesh Verma, state general secretaries Harsh Malhotra and Dinesh Pratap Singh, and state vice president Sunil Yadav, as they tried to cross a police barricade at Chandgi Ram Akhara, en route to Chief Minister's residence.

They were later released by the police, the party said.

A row erupted between AAP and BJP councillors on Friday in the MCD house, when AAP councillors opposed oath being administered to the 10 aldermen appointed by the LG.

The meeting was adjourned without election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, and members of the standing committee.

AAP volunteers led by minister Raaj Kumar Anand and party chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj protested near BJP headquarters at ITO.

''The BJP and LG have murdered the constitution by trying to get aldermen to vote in the mayor's election despite not having the right to vote.

''The LG should act as a fair umpire but when the umpire joins a team with dishonesty, then protest is the only option left,'' Bhardwaj said.

AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi said that nominated aldermen were being administered the oath first with a plan to give them the voting right.

Experts of civic issues are nominated as aldermen to the MCD, who can vote in the zonal committee elections.

The BJP had earlier said that AAP disrupted the oath ceremony because it was scared of dissension within its own ranks.

''Why are they scared to face the MCD House elections? Kejriwal knows that his party is divided because two mayoral candidates and two deputy mayor candidates came up from his party and hooliganism was resorted to by the AAP to keep its ranks united,'' Sachdeva claimed.

Bhardwaj said that the AAP has been asking the LG to assure the party that the aldermen will not be allowed to vote in the mayor's election.

''This is what is written in the Constitution and the DMC Act and the LG is bound by duty to obey the rules, but the LG and the BJP have been trying otherwise,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023