Economy, migration and security on agenda for Mexico-U.S. talks, official says
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:24 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden will on Monday hold discussions encompassing economic integration, immigration and combating drug trafficking, Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said.
Ebrard was speaking at a news conference alongside Lopez Obrador ahead of the talks.
