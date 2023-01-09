Prez Murmu to take part in valedictory session of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at Indore on Jan 10

President Droupadi Murmu will take part in the valedictory session of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at Indore on Tuesday, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On the sidelines of the convention, the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikaprasad Santokhi and the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali will call on President Murmu, the statement said on Monday.

President Murmu will grace the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention and confer the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards on Tuesday at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)