Rajasthan has become model state for entire country, says CM Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said Rajasthan has emerged a model state and its public welfare schemes are a subject of discussion in the entire country.

He said there will be no shortage of budget for schemes run in the public interest in the state.

Gehlot was addressing public representatives and people from different regions of the state at the chief minister's residence here.

He said every section of the society is benefiting from the public welfare schemes of the state government.

Women and girls are being given 12 sanitary napkins free of cost every month through the Udaan scheme, the chief minister said.

Similarly, nutritious food is being served to people at Indira Rasois for Rs 8, he added.

Rajasthan has emerged as a model state in every field be it electricity, water, education, health or social security, the chief minister said.

Gehlot said the central government should give the right of social security to people of the country by enacting a law.

In Rajasthan, the government is giving pension to one crore old people, widows and disabled so that they can get financial support, he said, according to an official statement.

The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) has been restored from the humanitarian point of view. This has brought a sense of security among the government employees about their future, Gehlot said.

He said through the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, people have got freedom from the worry of expensive medical treatment.

Earlier, the chief minister met delegations from across the state, listened to their problems and assured them of appropriate solutions. During this, former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was also present, the statement said.

