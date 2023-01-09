U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
The justices turned away an appeal by 14 Republican state attorneys general, led by Ken Paxton of Texas, of a lower court ruling against their request to mount a legal defense of Trump's "public charge" rule after President Joe Biden's administration stopped defending the measure and later rescinded it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. Supreme Court
- Texas
- Republican
- Trump
- Joe Biden's
- Donald Trump
- Ken Paxton
ALSO READ
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more
Texas Governor Abbott endangered lives with Christmas Eve migrant drop -White House
Embattled Republican Santos faces new heat over 'Jew-ish' heritage claim
White House assails Texas Governor Abbott over Christmas Eve migrant drop
Trump tax returns to be released by U.S. House panel on Friday