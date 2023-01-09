BJP diverting people's attention from unemployment, inflation: NCP women’s wing

The Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s women’s wing on Monday accused the governments at the Centre and Maharashtra of trying to deflect people’s attention from key issues like inflation and unemployment.

Addressing the media during their “Jan Jagran Yatra” here, Fauzia Khan, the national president of the Rashtrawadi Mahila Congress, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn’t want to take up pressing matters either in Parliament or the Maharashtra Assembly.

The BJP heads the government at the Centre, while it is part of the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation in Maharashtra.

“Till these two issues (unemployment and price rise) are addressed by the ruling party, we will continue with our agitations. They divert people's attention from key issues and mislead the citizens of the country,” she said.

Cases have been filed against NCP's MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa (in Thane district) and former minister Jitendra Awhad as he took up citizens’ problems, said the Rajya Sabha member.

Awhad was arrested in November last year in connection with alleged disruption of a show of the Marathi film ‘Har Har Mahadeo”.

Khan said her party workers never show disrespect to women.

“Let anyone talk anything about women, but we should not comment or react to it. Our leadership has taught us to respect women and honour them and we will follow the same,” she said.

Her comments came after senior NCP leader Supriya Sule urged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to “not attack women” in the state amid a row over actor Urfi Javed.

Khan, a former state minister, stressed her party will continue to highlight important issues like joblessness and price rise through the “Jan Jagran Yatra”.

Vidya Chavan, state unit president of the NCP women’s wing, accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of displaying blind faith in rituals by visiting the Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)