Left Menu

Economy, migration and drug gangs on agenda at North American leaders summit

Lopez Obrador is hosting Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau between Monday and Wednesday for the first summit between the three since late 2021. The North American leaders are expected to seek to give new impetus to strengthening economic ties, even as a major dispute grinds on over Mexico's energy policies which has distracted from cooperation on other issues such as immigration.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 20:28 IST
Economy, migration and drug gangs on agenda at North American leaders summit

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden will discuss economic integration, immigration, climate change and combating drug cartels on Monday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Ebrard was speaking at a news conference alongside Lopez Obrador after Biden's arrival in Mexico City on Sunday evening for a North American leaders' summit this week. Lopez Obrador accompanied Biden in a limousine from the airport to his hotel and said the two during the journey touched on some of the issues they would discuss on Monday, including regional economic integration and migration.

"Integration needs to be strengthened," said Lopez Obrador. Lopez Obrador is hosting Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau between Monday and Wednesday for the first summit between the three since late 2021.

The North American leaders are expected to seek to give new impetus to strengthening economic ties, even as a major dispute grinds on over Mexico's energy policies which has distracted from cooperation on other issues such as immigration. The United States and Canada say their firms have been disadvantaged by Lopez Obrador's campaign to give control of the market to his cash-strapped state energy companies.

Lopez Obrador, a combative leftist, says his drive is a matter of national sovereignty, arguing that past governments skewed the energy market to favor private interests. Washington and Ottawa believe his policies breach the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal, and have launched dispute resolution proceedings against Mexico, souring the mood for cooperation over jobs and investment.

Trudeau told Reuters on Friday he would make the case that resolving the energy dispute would help bring more foreign investment to Mexico, and was confident of making progress. Since the COVID-19 pandemic scrambled supply chains, policymakers have stepped up calls for firms to relocate business from Asia to make the region's economy more resilient.

As part of that drive, Lopez Obrador, who in June snubbed Biden's invitation to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in protest at his exclusion of the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, wants to discuss his plan to boost solar power in northern Mexico and secure U.S. financial support for it. That plan to generate solar power in the northern border state of Sonora would be discussed on Monday, Ebrard said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023