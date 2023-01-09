Left Menu

Punjab govt has collapsed, AAP CM should resign, demands BJP leader Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Monday took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and said that the administration of the state has collapsed, and the Chief Minister should "immediately resign".

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 20:46 IST
Punjab govt has collapsed, AAP CM should resign, demands BJP leader Chugh
BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Monday took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and said that the administration of the state has collapsed, and the Chief Minister should "immediately resign". This statement came in reaction to the decision of the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Officers Association to go on a week-long strike to protest against the arrest of IAS officer Neelima, by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB).

Chugh said this reflects how the AAP government has crumbled in the border state. "Due to the lopsided and myopic vision of the AAP government in Punjab there is the unprecedented collapse of administration while AAP leadership has completely failed," the BJP leader added.

Chugh requested the Punjab Governor to intervene in this crisis of the state and take a report from the AAP government about the abysmal failure of governance. He also expressed his serious concern at the Punjab IAS officers' delegation expressing resentment over the Punjab Vigilance Bureau's action against IAS officer Neelima who was recently booked by VB.

A delegation of around 50 IAS officers met Chief Secretary VK Janjua and flagged their resentment before them. The officers said that the procedure had not been followed while registering the case against Neelima. Chugh said the AAP leaders have proved themselves to be thoroughly incompetent to run the state in spite of the big mandate given by the people.

He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his failure to handle the bureaucracy. "Punjab has never faced such a situation which has arisen today and indicate the loss people are going to face when officials are not at their desk," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023