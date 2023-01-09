Georgia special grand jury probing Trump completes its work -court filing
A special grand jury probing alleged interference by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies in the 2020 election in Georgia has completed its work, with a judge ordering it to be dissolved, a court filing showed on Monday.
A January 24 hearing was scheduled to decide if the jury's report will be published publicly, the filing showed.
