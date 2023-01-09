Some NRI guests claim they couldn't enter crowded main hall at PBD convention in Indore

Some members of the Indian diaspora expressed displeasure on Monday claiming they couldn't enter the packed main hall of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The inaugural ceremony was held in the main hall of the venue.

However, government sources said a few people couldn't enter the main hall as they arrived late and the security protocol for the prime minister was in place. These delegates said despite having pre-registration to attend the event, they could not enter the main hall of the venue where the opening ceremony was conducted.

Videos of some delegates venting ire over the incident have surfaced on social media.

In one such video, Julie Jain, who came from the USA, said she was not allowed to enter the main hall which was packed with people.

According to Jain, she was told that she could watch the live telecast of the event on TV.

She said it was extremely humiliating behaviour.

''If I had to watch the opening ceremony of this conference on TV, why would I come to India from the USA after spending so much money?'' she questioned.

A senior police officer said the seating arrangement at the venue was looked after by officials of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The officer said only officials of the Central government can give a statement on the alleged inconvenience caused to the foreign guests.

Sources said a few people couldn't enter the main hall as they arrived late for the event while a security protocol was in place for and after PM Modi's entry into the main hall.

They said all the delegates were asked to take their seats in the main hall by 10 AM.

Notably, the PBD convention is being held in a physical format for the first time after a gap of four years.

More than 3,500 Indians from as many as 70 countries have registered for participation in this programme.

