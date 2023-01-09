Biden, Mexico's Lopez Obrador, Canada's Trudeau condemn attacks on Brazil democracy
U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday condemned the attack on Brazil's state institutions, the three leaders said in a joint statement.
"We stand with Brazil as it safeguards its democratic institutions. Our governments support the free will of the people of Brazil," said the three leaders, who were meeting in a North America summit in Mexico. (Reporting By Paul Grant; editing by Kanishka Singh)
