Aim of the JD(U)-RJD alliance is to defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said the aim of the JD(U)-RJD alliance is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "The aim is not to become Prime Minister but to defeat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna on Monday. BJP is afraid of our alliance, Yadav added.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "Our alliance is not new. Earlier it was done by Lalu ji and Nitish ji. It has been done again for the state and good governance". Nitish Kumar had broken off ties with BJP in August last year and taken oath again as Bihar Chief Minister after rejoining hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties in the Mahagathbandhan.

On December 31, 2022, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the JD(U) has no problem with Rahul Gandhi's candidature as the Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding that the decision will be taken once the Opposition parties get down to the talking table. We have no problem with it...When all (opposition) parties sit together and talk, then we will decide on everything," Kumar had said.

When asked about the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Opposition's participation in it, the Chief Minister had said that it is a programme of the Congress party and the JD(U) will decide its further course of action. "It is a program (Bharat Jodo Yatra) related to their (Congress) party...Later, when we talk, we will decide what needs to be done," he had said.

The remarks of the Chief Minister came after Rahul Gandhi emphasised on the need for the Opposition to have a central ideological framework. "The opposition needs a central ideological framework that only Congress can provide but our role is also to make sure that opposition parties feel comfortable," Rahul Gandhi had said.

"If the opposition stands effectively with a vision, what I hear from the ground, it will become very difficult for BJP to win the elections. But the opposition has to coordinate properly and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," the Congress leader had added. (ANI)

