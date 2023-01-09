Georgia special grand jury probing Trump completes its work

The Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully sought to interfere in the state's 2020 presidential election results has issued its final report and has been dissolved, a court filing showed on Monday.

In addition to dismissing the jurors, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney set a Jan. 24 hearing to determine whether the report will be made public. The jurors recommended that their findings be released, McBurney said in the order. The special grand jury was convened at the request of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who opened a criminal investigation soon after a January 2021 phone call in which Trump urged top election officials to "find" enough votes to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's statewide victory.

The investigation is one of several civil and criminal probes threatening Trump and his inner circle.

