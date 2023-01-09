Left Menu

Georgia special grand jury probing Trump completes its work

The Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully sought to interfere in the state's 2020 presidential election results has issued its final report and has been dissolved, a court filing showed on Monday. In addition to dismissing the jurors, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney set a Jan. 24 hearing to determine whether the report will be made public.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:17 IST
Georgia special grand jury probing Trump completes its work

The Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully sought to interfere in the state's 2020 presidential election results has issued its final report and has been dissolved, a court filing showed on Monday.

In addition to dismissing the jurors, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney set a Jan. 24 hearing to determine whether the report will be made public. The jurors recommended that their findings be released, McBurney said in the order. The special grand jury was convened at the request of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who opened a criminal investigation soon after a January 2021 phone call in which Trump urged top election officials to "find" enough votes to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's statewide victory.

The investigation is one of several civil and criminal probes threatening Trump and his inner circle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023