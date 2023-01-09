White House: US has received no requests from Brazil on Bolsonaro
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has not received any official requests from the Brazilian government regarding the status of former President Jair Bolsonaro after his supporters stormed Brazil's Congress, the White House said on Monday.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan, with President Joe Biden for a U.S.-Mexico-Canada summit in Mexico City, told reporters it appeared that democratic institutions in Brazil were holding. He said U.S. officials are not in direct contact with Bolsonaro, who is believed to be in suburban Orlando, Florida.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cuba says U.S. greenlights MLB players for World Baseball Classic
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion and more
Sports News Roundup: Cuba says U.S. greenlights MLB players for World Baseball Classic; Tennis-Nadal says he is confident he will be competitive in Australia and more
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look for 'Santa Rally' after grim year in U.S. stocks
China stages drills, citing U.S.-Taiwan provocation