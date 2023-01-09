Auto drivers block road in Ghaziabad; claim police beat colleague to death

A group of auto drivers on Monday blocked traffic on CISF road of Indirapuram for more than five hours alleging that a colleague of them died of police beating. A cousin of the victim told reporters that his brother was beaten by police at Kanawani Police Outpost Sunday night. Dharam Pal Yadav, 25, had a severe chest pain in the morning and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Auto drivers after getting news of Yadav's death gathered at the police outpost and blocked the road. DCP Trans Hindan Deeksha Sharma that on Sunday night around 10.30 they got a call about an auto hitting a bicycle injuring one Jagatram of Bisrakh area.

The auto driver was taken by his kin late at night and he was was normal, police claimed.

Yadav's cousin Murari told the media that around 1 am police called him and sent Yadav with them. He claimed that they also gave Rs 3,510 to police for the treatment of the injured man.

Protesting auto drivers demanded compensation and a government job for Yadav's wife and an FIR against the policemen who beat Yadav.

Yadav is survived by his wife, Poonam, and two children. He belonged to Kanawani village of Ghaziabad. Police Commissioner Ajay Mishra told PTI that he has ordered lodging of an FIR against the staff posted at the outpost. Yadav's body has been sent for post mortem, which would be conducted before a panel of doctors, Mishra added.

