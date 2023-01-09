Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:22 IST
Delhi govt convenes 3-day Assembly session from January 16
Amid its ongoing tussle with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over governance issues, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has convened a three-day session of the Delhi Assembly from January 16.

The sitting of the fourth part of the third session of the seventh legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be held at 11 am on January 16, a bulletin issued by the Assembly secretariat said.

''The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 16, 17 and 18. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended,'' it added.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the members have been requested to attend the Assembly session wearing face masks.

According to a direction of the speaker, the members will be allowed to give notices for raising issues in the House under Rule 280.

Sources said the issue of ruckus during a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meeting on Friday and the LG's role in it could be discussed in the session.

AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have questioned and criticised the LG over his decisions regarding the appointment of a presiding officer and aldermen to the MCD as well as members of the Haj Committee.

Kejriwal has also raised questions over the LG ''ignoring and bypassing'' the elected government and interfering in governance as the ''administrator'' of the city.

The LG has invited the chief minister for a meeting to discuss various issues, including the provisions for governance in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

