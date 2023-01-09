Rahul yatra has highlighted govt's 'failures', people will do 'correction' in 2024: Cong leader

Left Menu

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has made people realise the losses they have suffered under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and they will surely make amends in the 2024 general elections, said senior Congress leader and former Union minister M M Pallam Raju on Monday.The Congress leader, who is the Maharashtra in-charge of his partys Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, was speaking to reporters at the city airport.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:32 IST
The nationwide campaign, an extension of Gandhi's ongoing foot march, will begin on January 26 and will run for two months, the party has announced.

The Congress leader, who is the Maharashtra in-charge of his party’s 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan', was speaking to reporters at the city airport. The nationwide campaign, an extension of Gandhi’s ongoing foot march, will begin on January 26 and will run for two months, the party has announced.

The Congress MP's yatra, which started from Tamil Nadu on September 7, as well as 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' will have a ''huge impact'' in the Lok Sabha polls next year, said Raju.

“After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, people everywhere in the country are realising the failures of the present government. People have realised the losses they have suffered and they will do the correction (in next national polls),” said the former Union minister.

Through the 'Haath Jodo' campaign, he said, the Congress will try to reach out to every block and poll booth in the country.

Raju expressed confidence in the success of the campaign in Maharashtra saying the Opposition party is strong in the state and has good leaders and workers.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole said they have started preparations for the Haath Jodo Abhiyan.

Patole said the party’s district chiefs, MPCC members, MPs and legislators will meet in Nagpur on January 10 to discuss ways to strengthen the organisation and strategize for the forthcoming elections.

The 3,570-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has already covered several states, reached Haryana’s Ambala district on Monday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

