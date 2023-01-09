Ahead of polls, Rane points to accelerating MSME investments in NE

Agartala, Jan 9(PTI): Ahead of elections to three northeastern states next month, Union minister for MSME Narayan Rane on Monday said the Centre has earmarked Rs. 76,000 crore to accelerate investment in the MSME sector innortheastern states for 2022-2.

Rane, who is here to jointly inaugurate a two-day regional conference on sustainable development of MSMEs with Chief Minister Manik Saha , pointed out that the funding of MSMEs had been substantially increased from the Rs. 68000 crore sanctioned for 2021-22. Three northeastern states including Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are slated to go to the polls over the next two months. “The per capita income in Tripura has increased to Rs. 1.25 lakh while the national average stands at 1.80 lakh. The Central government wants the state's per capita income should not be less than the national average. And, (consequently) the MSME ministry has been pumping funds through different schemes to boost the economy”, he said at a press conference.

“In Tripura, the fund allocated under MSME has been utilized properly. It is expected that the northeastern state's per capita income will be Rs. 2.50 lakh by next three years” he said.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all the Union Ministers to visit northeastern states and utilise their respective ministries to speed up development, he said MSME is doing well in states like Assam and Sikkim as far as implementation is concerned. He said the northeastern state can do better in tourism fostering higher employment generation. “I have discussed the matter with Chief Minister Manik Saha and Chief Secretary JK Singha and we will boost tourism here. Tripureswari temple can be attractive for the tourists if proper facilities are created”, he said.

“Since the election is round the corner, I appeal to people to support the BJP who are already running the government here for growth and development, ” he said. On a specific query, the Union Minister said he wishes to campaign for BJP in the poll-bound state if the Chief Minister invites him.

