Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized in U.S., condition 'not worrying' -source
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:50 IST
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida, a source close to his family said on Monday, adding that his condition was "not worrying".
Brazilian newspaper O Globo had reported earlier in the day that Bolsonaro had been suffering from abdominal pain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
