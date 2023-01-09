Left Menu

Will focus more on politics in Kerala, says Shashi Tharoor

Yes, I would like to, Tharoor told reporters here.He, however, said it was not the time to discuss his role in Kerala politics as at present there was no upcoming election in the state.You reporters are asking me to make a big announcement.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:53 IST
Will focus more on politics in Kerala, says Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday indicated that he will focus more on politics in Kerala.

Tharoor, who met Orthodox Syrian Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III here, said the members of civil society have been asking him to concentrate on the southern state.

''When everyone asks me to concentrate my work inside Kerala, how can I refuse them? Yes, I would like to,'' Tharoor told reporters here.

He, however, said it was not the time to discuss his role in Kerala politics as at present there was no upcoming election in the state.

''You (reporters) are asking me to make a big announcement. In Kerala, the next election is only in 2026. Currently, we have a chief minister and an elected government with a good majority. What's the need for an announcement like that?'' Tharoor asked.

He said he has been meeting people from all walks of life who are giving him various advice that he has been receiving wholeheartedly.

''I am not only meeting the religious leaders but also people from all walks of life. I listen to their opinions and they ask me questions. I met various NGOs and associations...,'' Tharoor said.

They all provide their opinion on how to make their lives, and the society at large better.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border; China reports three COVID deaths for Jan 8 and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023