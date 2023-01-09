Will focus more on politics in Kerala, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday indicated that he will focus more on politics in Kerala.

Tharoor, who met Orthodox Syrian Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III here, said the members of civil society have been asking him to concentrate on the southern state.

''When everyone asks me to concentrate my work inside Kerala, how can I refuse them? Yes, I would like to,'' Tharoor told reporters here.

He, however, said it was not the time to discuss his role in Kerala politics as at present there was no upcoming election in the state.

''You (reporters) are asking me to make a big announcement. In Kerala, the next election is only in 2026. Currently, we have a chief minister and an elected government with a good majority. What's the need for an announcement like that?'' Tharoor asked.

He said he has been meeting people from all walks of life who are giving him various advice that he has been receiving wholeheartedly.

''I am not only meeting the religious leaders but also people from all walks of life. I listen to their opinions and they ask me questions. I met various NGOs and associations...,'' Tharoor said.

They all provide their opinion on how to make their lives, and the society at large better.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)