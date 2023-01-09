FIR filed after pregnant woman alleges she was set ablaze, says Delhi Police

A seven-month pregnant woman received burn injuries after she was allegedly being set ablaze in outer Delhi's Bawana, police said on Monday.

The police said an FIR is being lodged against her husband after the woman, in her statement to the executive magistrate, accused him of harassing her and setting her on fire. Earlier, the woman who has been identified as Khusboo, had told the police that it was an accident. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal had also alleged that the woman was set ablaze by her in-laws and husband.

The woman was sitting by a bonfire along with her husband Veer Pratap and a boy to keep themselves warm in the cold. The fire was dying down and the boy poured paint thinner into it, causing it to suddenly spread, police had earlier said. The police had said Khusboo sustained ''superficial'' burns on her face and limbs, while her husband sustained burns on his legs and left hand.

Both of them are undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

''She has accused her husband in her statement in front of the executive magistrate. No allegations have been levelled against the in-laws. ''Considering her statement to executive magistrate to be the true narration of facts, we are proceeding accordingly with registration of FIR under 307 (attempt to murder) and 498A (husband or the relative of the husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty. The husband is still in hospital due to burn injuries. Therefore, no arrest as of now,'' a senior police officer said. Another officer had earlier said that Khusboo's statement has been recorded in which she has stated that it was an accident.

The woman's brother Sandeep has also alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws and was set ablaze by them, he said. Khusboo had married Veer Pratap in August last year. The police had earlier said that since less than seven years have passed since the marriage and the woman's brother has also levelled allegations of harassment by her in-laws, the matter was brought to the notice of Narela's sub-divisional magistrate and her statement was recorded before the magistrate. Maliwal, however, said the woman''s husband and in-laws set her ablaze after pouring petrol on her.

''In Bawana, the husband and in-laws of a seven months pregnant woman set her ablaze after pouring petrol on her. The woman sustained severe burn injuries and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

''We have issued a notice to Delhi Police. We are also providing all possible help to the victim. Crimes are increasing in Delhi,'' Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi. Meanwhile, the DCW claimed, ''The woman has given statement before the SDM wherein she has clearly said that her husband has burnt her. She has said that he used to hit her after consuming alcohol. ''She also stated that her husband was trying to take her jewellery. But when she refused, a fight took place. Her husband tried to burn her using thinner but got partially burnt himself while doing so.''

