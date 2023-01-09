Left Menu

Organisational programmes reviewed at Rajasthan BJP's core committee meeting in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 23:20 IST
Organisational programmes reviewed at Rajasthan BJP's core committee meeting in Jaipur
Organisational programmes were reviewed during the Rajasthan BJP's core committee meeting held here on Monday, a party spokesperson said.

The meeting was chaired by state BJP president Satish Poonia. It was attended by Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary, state in-charge Arun Singh, and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Gulab Chand Kataria among others, the spokesperson said.

“The review of organisational programmes and the action plan for the party were discussed in the meeting,'' the spokesperson said.

