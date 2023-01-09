Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 23:24 IST
'Hammer of law' will strike Shinde govt in Maha, says Raut on eve of SC hearing on rebel Sena MLAs
Ahead of the hearing in the Supreme Court on the disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said the “hammer of law” will strike the “extra-constitutional government” led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut said the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena believes in the “superpower” of Delhi, an apparent reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, while his group headed by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has faith in judiciary and the Constitution.

“So this is (a contest) between the superpower, and courts and the Constitution,” said the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader.

“Even if the hearing (in the case) gets postponed, there will be a date when the hammer of law will strike this extra-constitutional government,” Raut added.

The Rajya Sabha member said his group expected a judgement that the “extra-constitutional” government led by Shinde will not be allowed to stay in the office even for a day and it still hopes the same.

The hearing on the disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs is scheduled on Tuesday.

A section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Shinde revolted against the party leadership in June last year, bringing down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Later, Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena (Balasaheb) took over as chief minister with support from the BJP. The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions on January 10, including one seeking the disqualification of 16 MLAs from the Shinde camp.

