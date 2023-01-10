Left Menu

Govt extends RBI Deputy Governor Patra's tenure by one year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 00:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday extended the term of the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Michael Debabrata Patra, by a further period of one year.

Patra's three-year tenure was coming to an end on January 14.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Patra's re-appointment as the RBI's deputy governor for a further period of one year with effect from January 15, sources said.

Patra looks after the monetary policy department as the deputy governor of the central bank and also as a member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee is headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Besides the governor, the RBI has four deputy governors. The three other deputy governors of the bank are M K Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

